Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 85,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.5% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,917 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

CRM traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.01. 9,175,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a PE ratio of 272.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average is $178.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.79 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

