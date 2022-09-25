Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

FISV traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $97.95. 3,968,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,459. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

