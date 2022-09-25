Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 132 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $180,650,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $153.01. 9,597,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,487. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $152.64 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

