Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.97. 12,175,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,751,799. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $278.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

