Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 611 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. 33,958,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,594,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

