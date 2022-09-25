Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $64.55. 9,282,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,158,425. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

