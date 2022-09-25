HNC COIN Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One HNC COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005147 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00721073 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000407 BTC.

HNC COIN Coin Profile

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

