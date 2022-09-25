Humanscape Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $119.43 million and $2.29 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is www.humanscape.io/en/index.html. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

