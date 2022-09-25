Huobi Token (HT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.58 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00023336 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $904.20 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 205,314,037 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

