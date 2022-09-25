HyperCash (HC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $404,353.00

HyperCash (HC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $404,353.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00132128 BTC.

HashLand Coin (HC) traded 188.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002285 BTC.

SAVEBEE FARM HONEYCOMB (HC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Photon (PHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phoswap (PHO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs.The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.