HyperDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.20 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and $13,578.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,944.10 or 1.00039326 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059730 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011735 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005794 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00066404 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space. Telegram | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

