Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $193.75

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.75 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 176.60 ($2.13). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 178.10 ($2.15), with a volume of 816,738 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ibstock from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 232.40 ($2.81).
The firm has a market cap of £713.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1,187.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.82.
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.
