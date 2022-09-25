IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) vs. Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Critical Survey

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Acadia Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of IMAC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Acadia Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get IMAC alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IMAC and Acadia Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A Acadia Healthcare 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

IMAC presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,036.88%. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus price target of $83.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given IMAC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IMAC is more favorable than Acadia Healthcare.

This table compares IMAC and Acadia Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC -64.22% -57.75% -37.44% Acadia Healthcare 11.32% 10.34% 5.52%

Volatility & Risk

IMAC has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Healthcare has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMAC and Acadia Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $14.39 million 0.83 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Acadia Healthcare $2.31 billion 3.05 $190.63 million $3.05 25.51

Acadia Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats IMAC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAC

(Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides physical therapy and spinal decompression, and chiropractic manipulation. The company owns or manages 15 outpatient medical clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, and Florida. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a network of 238 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,600 beds. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.