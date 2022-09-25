iMe Lab (LIME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $179,875.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $179,875.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab launched on June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for iMe Lab is imem.app. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

