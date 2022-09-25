Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Raised to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 0.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.