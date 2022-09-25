Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Raised to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 0.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.64%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

