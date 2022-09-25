Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -193.68.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

