Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys 1,800 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

