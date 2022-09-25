Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 2,500 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.34 per share, for a total transaction of 10,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,898,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,500 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.39 per share, for a total transaction of 24,145.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 788 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.65 per share, for a total transaction of 3,664.20.

Shares of DOUG stock opened at 4.14 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.00 and a 52-week high of 12.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.77.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth $29,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

