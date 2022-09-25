Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells $74,067.50 in Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $74,067.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $49,887.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50.

ChannelAdvisor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ECOM opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $652.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair downgraded ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 620,955 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

