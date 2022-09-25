Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells $74,067.50 in Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $74,067.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $49,887.50.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50.
ChannelAdvisor Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ECOM opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $652.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair downgraded ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.
Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 620,955 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
