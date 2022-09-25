Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $133,525.40 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $259.90. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

