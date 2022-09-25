Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $17.46 on Friday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

