Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Shares of NTLA opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $154.15.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 533,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

