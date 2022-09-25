Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Interface has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $553.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

