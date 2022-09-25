Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Interface Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ TILE opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Interface has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $553.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.81.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Interface Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
See Also
