Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,410,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,397,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,822 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.52. 1,918,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,807. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

