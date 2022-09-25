Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:PBJ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 168,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.