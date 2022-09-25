Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

PRF stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.