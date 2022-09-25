Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.56 on Friday, reaching $275.51. 74,815,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,723,224. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.10 and a 200 day moving average of $312.03.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.