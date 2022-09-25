Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

HDV opened at $95.15 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97.

