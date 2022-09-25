Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

