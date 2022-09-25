Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.35.

