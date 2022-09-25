Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,969,000 after buying an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

