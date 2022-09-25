iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $82.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $86.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

