iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,021,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 196,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,022,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after acquiring an additional 204,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.51. 16,120,013 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.