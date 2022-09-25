iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 916,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,120,013 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61.

