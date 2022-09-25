iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,835,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,526,000 after acquiring an additional 132,371 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.