iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 0.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

