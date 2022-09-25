iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 7.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. 1,691,528 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

