iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,795,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $116.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

