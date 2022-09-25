iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.33. 3,117,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,793. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

