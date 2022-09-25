iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Rodgers & Associates LTD’s 4th Largest Position

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $79.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

