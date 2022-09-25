iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,695. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

