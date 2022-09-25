iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.54. 4,059,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,527. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.39 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

