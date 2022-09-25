iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,527. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.39 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

