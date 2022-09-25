Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 3,067.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,000,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,077,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,065 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,875,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 1,358,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,006,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,200,000 after buying an additional 11,348,225 shares during the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,457,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,302,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

About Itaú Unibanco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.