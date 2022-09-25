Jackpot (777) Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Jackpot (777) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Jackpot has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jackpot has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011045 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Jackpot
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,104,256 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Jackpot
Receive News & Updates for Jackpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jackpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.