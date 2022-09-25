Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Bank of America began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE JHG opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after buying an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,806,000 after buying an additional 139,961 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

