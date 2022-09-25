Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trupanion, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trupanion in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trupanion’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $59.29 on Friday. Trupanion has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $264,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,927,915.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,952. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares during the period. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,072,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

