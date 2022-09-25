JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $128.25

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.25 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 124.84 ($1.51). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.52), with a volume of 1,189,596 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “not rated” rating on the stock.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.07. The company has a market capitalization of £833.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.45.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ed Warner purchased 60,000 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £76,200 ($92,073.47).
About JLEN Environmental Assets Group
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
Featured Stories
