JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $128.25

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.25 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 124.84 ($1.51). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.52), with a volume of 1,189,596 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “not rated” rating on the stock.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.07. The company has a market capitalization of £833.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.45.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

In related news, insider Ed Warner purchased 60,000 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £76,200 ($92,073.47).

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Featured Stories

