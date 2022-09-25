JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $140.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXP. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

