JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $37.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.88.

SUM stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

